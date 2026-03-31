ONANCOCK, Va. - What began as a 2024 murder investigation in Onancock has evolved into a massive federal investigation into alleged Bloods-affiliated gang operations here on Delmarva, according to court documents obtained by WBOC.
Prosecutors refer to one of the men involved as the gang’s “Godfather,” who could now face life in jail or the death penalty.
2024 homicide investigation
On Feb. 13, 2024, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to Stumpy Lane in Onancock on reports of a shooting. There, they found 26-year-old Ra-Shaun Brown, who had been fatally shot.
Over a year later, the sheriff’s office arrested four men in connection to Brown’s death: Tyvon Lyncurtis Smith, 32, of Virginia Beach, Christopher Clovis-Weathers Monfiston, 32, of Chesapeake, Krig Nygee Weathers, 27, of Parksley, and Taquan Lee Bell, 26, of Accomac.
While their court cases played out in Accomack County Circuit Court, on Oct. 30, 2025 the federal government charged Monfiston with being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection to the Feb. 13, 2024 incident, though it is currently unclear what ultimately spurred the US’s involvement in the Onancock homicide investigation. Monfiston made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Nov. 5, 2025.
That federal indictment against Monfiston would later expand on Jan. 20, 2026, when new charges were brought against him. Smith, Weathers, and Bell were also federally indicted.
The January 2026 indictment alleged all four men are associated with a gang operating out of Accomack County and affiliated with the Bloods.
The Bloods of Accomack
Originating in Los Angeles in the 1970s, the Bloods gang quickly spread across the United States, establishing numerous subsets across the nation, according to prosecutors. Authorities say one such subset in New York grew before splintering into smaller sets, which then spread further, including to the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
Around May of 2021, prosecutors allege Smith established a further subset of the Bloods here on Delmarva, naming the group “Cautious District.” The new group was based primarily on Virginia's Eastern Shore, according to investigators, with oversight extending throughout rural coastal areas of Maryland and southern Delaware.
Smith acted as the leader, or “Godfather” of the gang, while Bell served as a “Captain,” according to prosecutors. Weathers and Monfiston, as affiliates, worked with Smith to plan and carry out crimes in relation to Cautious District’s gang activities, according to charging documents.
Prosecutors allege the gang was organized in a hierarchy under Smith who valued potential recruits' "reliability and reputation for violence." Authorities say the gang's members met regularly to discuss the gang’s structure, law enforcement interactions, enforcement of gang rules, and plans and agreements surrounding future crimes, including murder, assault, and illegal possession of firearms.
The federal government outlines the alleged structure and purpose of Cautious District extensively in the Jan. 20 indictment, establishing the group as an “enterprise” engaged in racketeering.
Charges
In addition to Monfiston’s initial federal charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition, the suspects now face the following charges:
Murder in aid of racketeering: Smith (2 counts), Monfiston (2 counts), and Weathers (2 counts)
Accessory after the fact: Bell (3 counts)
Firearm use during a crime of violence: Smith (4 counts), Monfiston (4 counts), Weathers (4 counts)
Causing death through the use of a firearm: Smith (5 counts), Monfiston (5 counts), Weathers (5 counts)
The potential sentence for the murder in aid of racketeering charge includes either a mandatory life sentence or the death penalty if convicted, according to federal prosecutors. Though Virginia abolished the death penalty in 2021, it is still authorized under the federal government.
Extensive federal investigation
In its court filings, the US Government notes the vast scope of the investigation, saying hundreds of phones had been confiscated and thousands of jail phone calls had been collected in building their case against the four men.
“Discovery in this case includes numerous case files pertaining to multiple violent incidents spanning a period of at least five years,” prosecutors write in a Feb. 6, 2026 motion requesting the US District Court judge certify the case as “complex,” meaning it would not be held to normally-imposed time limits.
“Each case file is voluminous, typically containing law enforcement reports and other memoranda, Body Worn Camera footage taken from multiple officers, cell phone extractions, surveillance footage, crime scene photos, medical reports, firearms and ballistic reports, forensic analysis reports, and geolocation data from multiple devices and towers,” the government writes.
As of February, prosecutors said they had over a terabyte of data, and that volume of information was expected to grow as the investigation continued.
A federal judge approved the government’s request to suspend the usual time limits for the case on Feb. 9.
On Feb. 17, the judge also granted a protective order, largely shielding personally identifiable information belonging to victims and witnesses in the case and prohibiting the defendants from accessing certain documents.
Where the case stands
A status hearing was held in federal court in Norfolk on Tuesday, March 31. During that conference, the federal government said it could not say if it would seek the death penalty for Smith, Monfiston, or Weathers until a case review had been completed.
Prosecutors also said Tuesday that further indictments were likely, according to court records.
Another status conference is currently slated for Wednesday, July 29, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
WBOC will continue to follow this case and provide updates as they become available.