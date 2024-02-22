ONANCOCK, VA - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Onancock last week.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Stumpy Lane in Onancock on February 13th just after 8:30 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, police say they found Rashaun Anthony Brown, 26, of Onancock, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Brown died at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact them at 757-787-1131 or at 757-824-5666.