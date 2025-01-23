The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced. The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025.
It's interesting to see the Black nominees recognized this year, including Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo in the acting categories. RaMell Ross was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for adapting Colson Whitehead's book. Clarence Maclin and John "Divine G" Whitfield were also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for adapting the prison play.
In some of the tech categories or below-the-line categories, there's Paul Tazewell, the African American costume designer for Wicked, Kris Bowers for original score for The Wild Robot and Abraham Alexander for original song for Sing Sing.
Karla Sofía Gascón is the first openly transgender woman and first trans person in general to be nominated for an acting award or possibly any Oscar. She's also one of a few Latino or Latina nominees, including Zoe Saldaña, Fernanda Torres and Adrian Quesada, the songwriter along side Abraham Alexander for "Like a Bird," the song nominated from Sing Sing.
Here are the list of the 23 categories:
Best Picture
A Complete Unknown
I'm Still Here
Best Director
Sean Baker - Anora
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
James Mangold - A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Best Actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Isabella Rosselini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Best Original Screenplay
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Animated Feature
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best International Feature
Emilia Pérez - France
Flow - Latvia
The Girl With the Needle - Denmark
I'm Still Here - Brazil
The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Germany
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best Live Action Short
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Original Score
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
"El Mal" - Emilia Pérez
"The Journey" - The Six Triple Eight
"Like a Bird" - Sing Sing
"Mi Camino" - Emilia Pérez
"Never Too Late" - Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked