The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced. The award ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

It's interesting to see the Black nominees recognized this year, including Colman Domingo and Cynthia Erivo in the acting categories. RaMell Ross was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for adapting Colson Whitehead's book. Clarence Maclin and John "Divine G" Whitfield were also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for adapting the prison play.

In some of the tech categories or below-the-line categories, there's Paul Tazewell, the African American costume designer for Wicked, Kris Bowers for original score for The Wild Robot and Abraham Alexander for original song for Sing Sing.

Karla Sofía Gascón is the first openly transgender woman and first trans person in general to be nominated for an acting award or possibly any Oscar. She's also one of a few Latino or Latina nominees, including Zoe Saldaña, Fernanda Torres and Adrian Quesada, the songwriter along side Abraham Alexander for "Like a Bird," the song nominated from Sing Sing.

Here are the list of the 23 categories:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rosselini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best International Feature

Emilia Pérez - France

Flow - Latvia

The Girl With the Needle - Denmark

I'm Still Here - Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Germany

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Live Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

"El Mal" - Emilia Pérez

"The Journey" - The Six Triple Eight

"Like a Bird" - Sing Sing

"Mi Camino" - Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late" - Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

