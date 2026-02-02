Rose Byrne (Bridesmaids and Insidious) stars as Linda, a therapist living in Long Island, New York. Her husband is currently away on a work trip and is expected to be gone for a couple months. While he's gone, Linda has to care for their daughter who has a medical condition that requires a feeding tube or an intravenous tube of some kind. The doctor overseeing Linda's daughter says the tube can be removed, but the daughter has to hit certain benchmarks. Linda's daughter isn't hitting those benchmarks and Linda is feeling stressed and anxious about it.
What adds to her stress is that she had to leave her home due to repairs to their house. She and her daughter are forced to stay at a motel. At the same time, she's also having issues at work. Her current crop of patients are causing her grief in various ways. She also seems to be encountering microaggressions almost everywhere she goes. She's not getting enough sleep, which is adding to her stress and anxiety.
Conan O'Brien (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Conan O'Brien Must Go) co-stars as Linda's therapist who goes unnamed in the film. It's not clear if he's supposed to be perceived as a competent therapist or not. There seems to be an antagonistic relationship between Linda and him. It's not sure if it's because they're co-workers in addition to her being his patient, but he doesn't seem helpful at all. Yet, his annoyance also appears to be part of this film's dark humor.
Director Mary Bronstein has crafted what is a black comedy of sorts, or a depressing satire. As such, all of the things that happen are likely heightened and exaggerated for effect. I imagine Bronstein's film does so in order to underline how some women feel about motherhood, or anyone who is the primary caregiver and loved one to someone who is sick or has some medical illness. Those feelings can swing from mothers who blame themselves, to mothers who feel like they shouldn't be mothers, and to mothers who feel suicidal. Bronstein's film also seems to be satirizing this idea of a woman or anyone thinking that they can shoulder a lot of these problems alone, less they be considered a bad parent.
Mary Bronstein is married to Ronald Bronstein who is a writer and editor who frequently works with the Safdie brothers. In fact, Ronald Bronstein worked on Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme (2025). There is somewhat of a similar style to this film that is akin to the Safdie brothers' style. This is probably due to Josh Safdie being a producer here. There is perhaps too much cross-pollination in that regard because there is a moment that Safdie perhaps ripped off for Marty Supreme that involves a ceiling collapsing. We literally see a ceiling collapse in Mary Bronstein's narrative here.
Byrne was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 98th Academy Awards. She won the Golden Globe. She also won Best Actress at the National Board of Review. She could win the Spirit Award, but it's unlikely she'll get the Oscar. She's been working for over 20 years and this is probably the best performance she's given. It's also the best film she's done that has put her in the lead.
Rated R for language, some drug use and bloody images.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 53 mins.
Available on HBO Max.