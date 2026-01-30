Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM EST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from midnight tonight to 6 PM EST Saturday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Saturday to midnight EST Sunday night. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&