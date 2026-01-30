BERLIN, Md. - Prosecutors have decided not to pursue a case involving a Stephen Decatur High School basketball coach after he was initially charged with felony 3rd degree sex offense earlier this month.
According to court documents acquired by WBOC, the Ocean Pines Police Department was called to a home on Tuesday, Jan. 6, on reports of a sexual offense that had allegedly occurred the night before. Police met with the alleged child victim, who said Johnson had inappropriately touched her, according to charging documents.
On Jan. 7, police interviewed Johnson, who denied any inappropriate contact, according to court documents. Johnson was arrested the next day with an initial hearing scheduled for Jan. 30.
Johnson served as Educational Assistant and Head Coach of the Stephen Decatur High School men's basketball team, according to Worcester County Public Schools.
On Friday, the case against him was dropped. State's Attorney for Worcester County Kris Heiser tells WBOC that police uncovered reliable evidence that contradicted witness accounts during their investigation. That discovery, according to Heiser, left prosecutors with insufficient evidence to pursue the charges. Heiser says the State will therefore not be prosecuting the matter, and Heiser entered a nolle prosequi on all criminal charges on Friday morning.