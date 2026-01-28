MARYLAND - State lawmakers in Annapolis are evaluating ways to stop Marylanders from registering their vehicles in Virginia.
A first hearing for Senate Bill 111 was held on January 14. Sponsored by Senate Deputy Minority Whip Cory McCray (D-District 45), the proposed legislation would establish a process to bring out-of-state registered drivers into compliance.
Last January, a Maryland Department of Transportation report found that more than 111,000 Virginia vehicle owners or co-owners have a listed Maryland address. The report estimates Maryland loses between around $8 million and $12 million annually in registration fees alone due to the practice.
Somerset County Sheriff Ronnie Howard told WBOC the trend picked up a few years ago.
"We've noticed a lot more vehicles registered in the state of Virginia with residents here in Somerset County,” Sheriff Howard said. “People tell the deputies the reason that they get out of state registration is because of the extremely high cost of registering."
In Maryland, registering a passenger car costs between $120 and $190. In Virginia, that price range is only $30 to $45 for a passenger vehicle.
"I've had concerns about increased fees, for sure, but the bottom line is you don't go outside the state of Maryland with your car,” Senator Mary Beth Carozza said.
Senator Carozza represents Somerset, Worcester, and Wicomico counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
"If you know my constituents are involved in a car accident with someone who has registered their car in Virginia and doesn't have insurance, that's not fair to them,” Senator Carozza said.
State officials said the Maryland Motor Vehicle Association has made its Virginia counterpart aware of the issue.
House Bill 212 was crossfiled with the Senate Bill 111. A hearing for HB0212 is scheduled for February 12.