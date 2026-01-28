Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west to northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM EST this afternoon. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 1 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&