Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.