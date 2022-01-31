Wicomico County Students Relish Snow Day

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County students enjoyed a snow day on Monday... meaning lots of snowball fights, snow angels and snowmen for the Hade family.
"We've been throwing snowballs, yeah throwing snowballs and making a snow man and making snow angles," explained Loraine, Kent and Raymond Hade. But despite all the fun, Kent said he got some work done too.
" 'I shoveled the sidewalk here' 'How was that?'' 'Good... it was boring'," said Kent.
Christian Rivera was sledding in Salisbury, he was excited because it was his first time.
"It's pretty good I because, because it's good so I can come to the park and go on my sled.. This is actually my first time," said Rivera.
Mom Eden Hade says she the kids appreciate the unusual amount of snowfall this year so far.
"They are outside, as you can see making snowmen, snow ball fights which sometimes ends up in tears but they're enjoying the extra time off," said Hade. "It seems like we're getting more snow than our relatives in Pennsylvania and New Jersey so they're feeling blessed with two snow falls already this year"
Over in Salisbury, father Jeremy Corfield says his kids are also enjoying the snow.
"Oh they love the snow... they love the snow. We keep having this things of like, do they like the snow or the beach? And this one seems to like the beach and the other one more so of the snow which is interesting"