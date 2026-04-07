DELMARVA - A months-long, multi-agency investigation into a major drug trafficking organization operating across Delmarva and beyond has resulted in more than a dozen arrests and the seizure of significant amounts of drugs, weapons, and cash.
The investigation, led by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Team and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, targeted an alleged drug trafficking organization distributing narcotics throughout Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Virginia, southern Delaware, and as far as Baltimore.
Officials say the investigation began in late 2024 and spanned roughly 15 months. During that time, investigators say they used surveillance, undercover operations, search warrants, and wiretapping involving 19 phones to identify key members and dismantle trafficking operations.
In total, authorities say 13 people have been arrested so far, with additional arrests and charges possible as the investigation continues.
Among those charged are individuals accused of trafficking large amounts of narcotics, conspiracy to distribute drugs, and firearms-related offenses. One suspect is currently wanted.
According to authorities, they also seized large quantities of drugs, including 42.61 kilograms of cocaine, 23.8 grams of crack cocaine, and 36 fentanyl pills. Marijuana, heroin, MDMA, and psilocybin mushrooms were also seized as part of the investigation.
Authorities say they recovered 11 firearms, more than $23,800 in cash, and seized 11 vehicles and two residences after more than 80 warrants were executed during the operation.
Officials describe the case as one of the largest drug investigations in the region in recent years.
“This investigation, which began right here in Worcester County and expanded across the state and throughout the region, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting our communities and holding those who traffic illegal drugs accountable,” Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said.
“This operation alone has removed millions of dollars’ worth of poison from our streets and dealt a significant blow to the criminal organizations bringing it into our communities,” Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis said. “We will continue to work relentlessly with our federal and state partners to keep our communities safe.”
Maryland Governor Wes Moore also praised the effort, calling it one of the largest drug busts in state history and emphasizing continued support for law enforcement.
The investigation involved numerous local, state, and federal agencies, including the DEA, Maryland State Police, Delaware State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and multiple sheriff’s offices across the region.
Officials say while primary targets have been arrested, law enforcement will continue monitoring for any remaining activity tied to the organization.