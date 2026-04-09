Centreville fatal crash

CENTREVILLE, Md. - One person is dead following a crash involving a dump truck on Rt. 301 in Queen Anne’s County on Thursday, according to Maryland State Police.

Details are currently limited, but MSP says troopers were called to southbound Rt. 301 and Perlee Road on reports of a crash involving a Ford Escape and a dump truck shortly after 10 a.m. on April 9. 

WBOC’s Chopper 16 was over the scene, capturing the car and the truck both heavily damaged and burned.

Police say a driver of a Ford Escape did not survive. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld. 

No other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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