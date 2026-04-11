BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - One person has been rescued and another has died following a grain bin incident in Bridgeville.
According to Delaware State Police, the Bridgeville Fire Company, police, and numerous mutual aid fire companies were called to Evans Farm on Redden Road on reports of two men trapped in a grain tank on April 10 at about 4:50 p.m.
At about 7:30 p.m. on Friday night, more than two hours after the situation began, Delaware State Police confirmed that two people were still trapped inside the grain bin. First responders said they had made contact with them and were working to vacuum out the contents of the bin.
First responders from both Delaware and Maryland assisted with the lengthy rescue efforts. A 20-year-old Bridgeville man was eventually removed from the bin and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WBOC spoke with a Delaware State Police spokesperson Saturday morning who confirmed that after the first victim was rescued, the other was recovered and sadly found deceased. Authorities say he was a 66-year-old man from Bridgeville, though his identity has yet to be released.
According to DSP, the men had entered the grain tank to loosen an auger but became trapped after corn from a higher level in the tank slid onto them.