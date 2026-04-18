For your Saturday we'll see mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees in land cooler and much cooler by your beach towns. Winds will be out of the east 5-10 mph. Heading into tonight, clouds begin to build in, with temperatures only dipping to around 59, so a mild night overall. For your Sunday Funday, expect mostly cloudy skies with showers developing in the early morning. It’ll be cooler, with temps peaking early and continuing to fall as a cold front crosses Delmarva. Northwest winds 15-20 mph, gusting upwards of 35 mph, keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans. Rainfall looks light, but you’ll definitely want the umbrella. By Sunday night, conditions improve. Skies gradually clear and temperatures will hover the 40 degree mark, with wind chills in the upper 30s. Monday brings back some sunshine, though we can’t rule out a slight chance of a passing afternoon shower. Highs will be cooler, around 57 degrees. Into Tuesday, we settle into a quiet and sunny pattern. Highs stay in the upper 50s, with cool mornings and clear skies. Then we really start to warm things up midweek. Wednesday turns mostly sunny with a high near 72. That warming trend continues into Thursday, sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s. And by Friday, we’re looking at beautiful spring weather with sunny skies and highs pushing close to 80 degrees.
Mgrewe
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