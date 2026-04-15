SEAFORD, Del. - Police say they recovered a dead body from Williams Pond on Wednesday.
The Seaford Police Department says on April 15, around 11 a.m., kayakers found a body in the water and contacted police.
Police have not yet identified the person found as they investigate and notify next of kin.
Investigators say the body was been turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death.
Due to the proximity to Frederick Douglass Elementary, police say they took steps to make sure the scene was not visible to any children.
Police say there is no known threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.