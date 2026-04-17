Kent Co. human trafficking investigation results in three arrests

DOVER, DE– Authorities say they arrested three men and connected over a dozen women to support resources following a coordinated human trafficking investigation.
Dover Police, Smyrna Police and Delaware Probation and Parole partnered with the FBI’s Delaware Violent Crime and Safe Streets Task Force for the operation on April 1.
Police say they made contact with 13 women participating in commercial sex work, offering assistance through FBI Victim Specialists, Dover Police Victim Specialists and the Dover Police Behavioral Health Unit.
"By working alongside our federal, state, and local partners, we are able to identify potential traffickers, hold offenders accountable, and connect individuals involved in commercial sex work with services and support aimed at providing safer, alternative life paths," Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson said. "These efforts are critical to improving public safety and continuing to disrupt criminal networks operating in our communities."
Police also say the arrested and released the following individuals on charges of Patronizing a Prostitute:
- Davon Spence, 25
- Courtney Donnatien, 43
- Nathaniel Allen, 55