GEORGETOWN, DE -- Georgetown's town council is set to discuss a proposal for a community of tiny homes within town limits at their meeting on February 10th. Leaders with Little Living LLC, the group behind the proposal, told WBOC the project hopes to bring more affordable housing to the area.
George Meringolo, President of Little Living, said they hope to be able to build eight to twelve tiny homes on a plot off of East Market Street.
"If we sell them, they're gonna sell for around $100,000," Meringolo said. "If we rent them, they'll be less than a thousand dollars a month."
Meringolo said the project would be the first of its kind in the area, providing more options for nearby families.
"These people work, some of them are working two jobs, and they still live paycheck to paycheck," Meringolo said. "They can't get out of the rut because renting a house here costs roughly 2500 dollars."
Officials with Little Living LLC. provided WBOC with copies of the proposed floorplans, and examples of what those homes could look like.
"When I started this whole process, I said 'If I won't live in the house I'm not gonna build it," Meringolo said. "Everything that's done is done from the standpoint of what people need."
Dr. Michele Williams, the Executive Director of the Fuller Center for Housing in Delaware, said the project's location would allow potential homeowners to stay close to their jobs and communities.
"It's not that tiny houses or small houses are going to solve everything," Williams said. "But it's all these little drops that go into the bucket that can make a big difference."
Thomas McElroy, Little Living's treasurer, said the town of Georgetown doesn't currently have a zoning ordinance that pertains to the type of cottage community they hope to build.
"The big challenge is trying to overcome the lack of regulations in the areas we need to try and be able to put these homes up," McElroy said. "It's been a truly educational experience, not only for us but for the folks who are doing all our governance."
Georgetown town leaders are expected to discuss the possibility of creating zoning regulations for the proposed community. If a resolution is passed, the town's planning department would have until August to come up with a potential ordinance.
Meringolo said they also hope to place two prototypes at the plot to show community members what the homes would look like. If Georgetown's town council approves the request, Meringolo said they hope to have the example homes up within thirty to sixty days.