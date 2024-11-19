Lauren Home Show Headshot

Lauren is the host of Delmarva Home Show! She is a Delmarva native and has worked for Draper Media for nine years. She enjoys celebrating people and events in the community and working on this new series, Delmarva Home Show. She has a passion for telling people’s story and sharing a love for Delmarva and her hometown. She enjoys spending time outside, crafting and playing with her son, Ryker.

