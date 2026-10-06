MARYLAND — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Republican challenger Dan Cox faced off in a one-hour gubernatorial debate Tuesday, with affordability, energy and state spending among the issues drawing attention from voters ahead of Election Day.
Desmond Stuart, vice chair of the Wicomico County Democratic Central Committee, says affordability and energy are two of the biggest concerns facing Maryland voters.
“I think those are two of the main things that are facing Maryland voters today and something that will definitely decide the outcome of our elections this November,” Stuart said.
Stuart says he expects those issues to be part of the discussion as voters consider the two candidates.
“I expect to see a really good debate from Governor Moore,” Stuart told WBOC. “Again, talking about those issues, affordability, energy, how we can move Maryland forward in the next four years.”
Jane Reagan of the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee says state spending is another concern for voters.
“There’s got to be places we can cut back significantly,” Reagan said.
Reagan says Marylanders are feeling the effects of increased fees and other costs.
“An awful lot of money has been spent in four years, and the citizens are feeling the ramifications of the extra increased fees and those things that go along with that,” Reagan said.
Reagan also says she is concerned about the state’s proposed redistricting amendment and what it could mean for rural Maryland.
“We’re kind of losing the rural voice in Maryland, not just the Republican voice, but the rural voice. I think that's, you know, drastically important,” Reagan said.
The debate aired Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. on Maryland Public Television.
The debate comes less than a month before Election Day.
Maryland voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3.