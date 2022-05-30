FREDERICA, Del.- One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash near Frederica Sunday evening.
Delaware State Police say just before 6 p.m., a maroon 2008 Cadillac DTS, driven by 26-year-old Dillon Satterfield of Frederica, was going westbound on Bowers Beach Rd. just east of Skeeter Neck Rd. Satterfield then crossed into the eastbound lane to try to pass several cars. He then approached a white 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan that was going eastbound. Both drivers swerved into the eastbound shoulder of the road, ending in a head-on crash.
Dillon Satterfield was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was flown to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition.
The driver of the Volkswagon, a 69-year-old man, and the passenger, a 69-year-old woman both of Lewes, were also wearing their seat belt. Both were taken by ambulance to an area hospital in critical condition. The woman later died from her injuries. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
Beach Rd. was closed for about four hours for investigation..
An arrest warrant was obtained for Satterfield for the following crimes:
- Vehicular Homicide Second Degree (Felony)
- Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Reckless Driving
- Improper Passing
Satterfield will be charged when he is released from the hospital.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.