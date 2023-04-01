SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Delaware State Police confirm a body found at a collapsed home in Greenwood. Rescue crews and emergency vehicle have been on the Tuckers Rd. scene since the storm passed earlier this evening. Investigators have not released a name.
That's just one site of the wide spread damage reported across part of Easter Sussex County on Saturday. Damages include torn off roofs, overturned irrigation systems, downed trees, and power outages in multiple areas.
It's all from a single supercell that formed ahead of a quick-moving squall line. The tornado's winds hit 98 miles an hour as it passed over the Bridgeville weather station around 6 pm.
The potential areas affected include Ellendale, Bridgeville, and Greenwood. Although there's no word on how far or how much damage is in total.
Videos and photos have been sent in by viewers showing damage in the area.
Stay with WBOC news for continuing coverage of the damages and clean up.