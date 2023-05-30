SALISBURY, Md. - Wicomico County Parks and Recreation has unveiled the revitalized Harmon Field near the YMCA in Salisbury.
With a 5 p.m. ribbon cutting on Tuesday, what was once softball fields has been transitioning into 12 pickleball courts, two basketball courts and a playground.
Funding for the revitalization came from the State of Maryland and the YMCA of the Chesapeake.
County Parks and Recreation Director Steve Miller says this would not have happened without community input.
"This from the very beginning this was this was driven by the community, certainty the county obviously had a huge role and the YMCA but the community members spoke up, they showed up, they said this is something that we want," he said.
Miller says as the pickleball sport continues to grow, the courts could one day serve as home to a pickleball tournament.