Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected, becoming west late tonight. Waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&