BRIDGEVILLE, DE - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that involved multiple vehicles in Sussex County on Saturday.
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal say that the fire was reported at the 18000 block of Wesley Church Road in Bridgeville, shortly after 3:00pm.
The Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company and other emergency units arrived on scene and found "multiple vehicles on fire located in a parking area utilized for the Apple-Scrapple Festival."
State Fire Marshal officials conducted an investigation and found that the fire originated at a single vehicle and spread. This caused damage to an additional 13 vehicles. The vehicle damages range from minor to severe, and is estimated at $300,000, according to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal.
There were no reported injuries.
The incident is under investigation at this time. The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal say there is "currently no indicators of criminal activity involving the fire."
Anyone with information regarding the fire is urged to contact Sussex Division of the Delaware State Fire Marshal Office at (302) 856-5600.