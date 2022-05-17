SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Carl M. Freeman Foundation on Tuesday announced grant awards for 15 Sussex County nonprofit organizations through the FACES (Freeman Foundation Assists Communities with Extra Support) Grant Program. The FACES program supports small organizations that provide grassroots services to the community.
The FACES program utilizes an advisory board composed entirely of citizens who live or work in Sussex County. Advisory board members include community leaders, business professionals, students, and nonprofit ambassadors. Advisory board members evaluate the applications and recommend where funding should be awarded based on the needs and priorities of the community.
The 15 nonprofits receiving grants are Cancer Support Community Delaware, Catholic Charities-Casa San Francisco, Family Promise of Southern Delaware, John M. Clayton Elementary PTO, La Plaza Delaware, Lighthouse for Broken Wings, Literacy Delaware, New Hope Recreation & Development, North Georgetown Elementary School, Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Sonshine Equine Horsemanship and Therapeutic Riding Center, Sussex Community Crisis Housing Services, Sussex County STEM Alliance, and Delmarva Community Wellnet (School Nutrition AgriCulture), and West Side New Beginnings.
For the 2022 grant cycle, FACES Sussex doubled the award funds to $100,000 from the traditional $50,000, which allowed grantees to receive $10,000, $5,000, or $2,500 grants. The projects these grants will fund serve a wide array of needs in Sussex County including support to those with food insecurity, at-risk children, literacy and education, and homelessness.
“Local nonprofits continue to experience dramatic increases in demand for their services. Each of the grantee organizations provide essential services to directly to members of our community and we are thrilled to support the great work they do,” said Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.
The Carl M. Freeman Foundation commits its time, talent, and treasure to facilitate, support and promote innovative community-based leadership and giving. We seek to honor our founders’ legacies and passions by endorsing excellence and leveraging resources. Generally, we limit donations to communities where the customers, employees, and vendors of Carl M. Freeman Companies work, live, and play. Visit www.carlfreemanfoundation.org for more information about the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.