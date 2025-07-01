MARYLAND - Some Maryland drivers can expect to pay more to renew their vehicle registrations.
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) website lists new registration rates slated to take effect July 1, 2025, in keeping with Maryland's FY 2026 budget.
Under the updated fee rates, the base registration fee varies depending on a vehicle’s class and weight.
A full list of the adjusted fees is available on the MVA’s website.
Among the fee changes are a $10 hike in passenger car registration fees for vehicles under 3,500 lbs., a $30 increase for passenger cars over 3,700 lbs., and a $10 increase for motorcycles, according to the MVA.
On July 1st, the first day of the new fees, we went to the MVA in Salisbury to talk with drivers. We found that, while drivers are not thrilled, they are willing to overlook the rising costs.
"If it goes to the proper place, where it should, and that is, I think upkeep of the roads, and having traveled down Interstate 95 or across the country, there are some states where the roads are really, not very good," said Tom Stitcher. "To keep it safe and keep it smooth, I'm fairly comfortable with it."
Maryland's Department of Transportation tells WBOC that in this past legislative session, state lawmakers approved more than $400 million in new transportation revenues, including the new registration fees.
An MDOT spokesperson said the additional money benefits state infrastructure.
"The additional dollars allow MDOT to match our available federal funding and financing to turn $400 million a year into $700 million in additional capital spending each year. The majority of the fees collected by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration go into the Transportation Trust Fund, which helps fund MDOT operations, maintenance, and construction of roads and bridges, public transportation, and port and aviation operations. These additional resources are focused on improving the safety of the system, preserving critical transportation assets, and advancing economic development."
Still, the price hike is enough, at least for Claude Whittaker, to warrant frustration.
"With the high rise of costs and inflation, food and other things going on in our country today, the rising costs of getting your car inspected or getting your fees is just way too much," said Whittaker.
He said his frustration lies with state leaders.
"We have to think that our legislature should do a little bit more about trying to make sure that the fees stay at a reasonable cost," said Whittaker. "Maybe the voters should vote in the next election if they don't have anybody that is actually backing up the people."