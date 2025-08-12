CENTREVILLE, MD - The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff has arrested a Church Hill woman following an attempted child abduction investigation at the Queen Anne’s County Fair.
WBOC has obtained court documents shedding further light on the incident.
Police initially asked for the public’s help in identifying four people as part of their investigation on Monday, August 11. According to investigators, there was an attempted child abduction at the County Fair 4H Park.
On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said police at the County Fair were alerted to an attempted kidnapping at about 6 p.m on Monday. Luckily, a family member and bystanders immediately intervened during the incident and prevented the suspect from leaving while ensuring the child's safety, according to police.
According to court documents obtained by WBOC, the victim's grandmother was holding the boy's hand in the Fair's goat barn when she felt him being pulled away. When she turned toward her grandson, the woman saw the suspect, later identified as Alexandra Dawson, picking the boy up and putting a baseball hat on his head, charging documents read. Dawson then allegedly attempted to flee with the victim, but the grandmother began struggling with her.
A man nearby saw the altercation and stepped in, according to court records, and grabbed Dawson by the arm to prevent her from leaving until police had responded.
When police arrived, witnesses identified Dawson as the primary suspect and three other people who were reportedly with her at the Fair. After detaining all four, police say they determined Dawson, 28, of Church Hill was the only one involved in the incident. The other three individuals were released without charges.
Dawson has been charged with the following:
-Kidnapping (child under 16)
-2nd Degree Assault
-Disorderly Conduct
Dawson is currently being held without bond, according to online court records, with a hearing scheduled for later Tuesday.
Sheriff Gary Hofmann underscored the incident was atypical for the Queen Anne’s County Fair.
“This event had a positive outcome due to the cooperation of law enforcement and the Queen Anne’s County Fair Board, who worked together to ensure the safety of visitors and guests,” Hofmann said.
The Queen Anne’s County Fair has been ongoing since 1942 without any similar incidents, according to police, and remains a family-oriented event.
Though no other child kidnapping attempts have been confirmed, the Sheriff's Office has asked anyone with information to come forward.