chicken fire 0811_3

SUSSEX CO., DE - A large fire broke out at a chicken house near Gumboro on Monday night. 

WBOC's Chopper 16 was overhead at the scene just before 6:00pm on Monday, August 11th. The fire broke out at a chicken house off of Pear Tree road, just north of Gumboro, Delaware. 

There were numerous emergency agencies responding at the scene. 

There is currently no word on a cause of the fire or if there were any injuries. 

This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information is available. 

chicken fire 0811_2
chicken fire 0811

Tags

Producer

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

Recommended for you