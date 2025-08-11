SUSSEX CO., DE - A large fire broke out at a chicken house near Gumboro on Monday night.
WBOC's Chopper 16 was overhead at the scene just before 6:00pm on Monday, August 11th. The fire broke out at a chicken house off of Pear Tree road, just north of Gumboro, Delaware.
There were numerous emergency agencies responding at the scene.
There is currently no word on a cause of the fire or if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information is available.