REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department made three arrests in a road rage assault investigation in Sussex County.
On June 20th, 2025, at approximately 11:05pm, officers from the Rehoboth Beach Police Department responded to the area of the traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue for a report of an assault.
At the scene, officers found the victim, a 62-year-old man, who was injured in the assault. He was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and has since been released from the hospital, according to police.
Following an investigation, officers found that the confrontation over a road rage incident led to the assault. Rehoboth Beach Police say they were able to identify the other vehicle involved in the incident and identified the occupants at the time of the incident. Police identified those occupants as 50-year-old Robert Octavio, 21-year-old Santino White, and a 16-year-old juvenile suspect, all from New Castle, Delaware.
The three suspects were arrested and charged with the following:
- Robert Octavio was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Conspiracy in the 2nd degree. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $2,500 bond.
- Santino White was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Conspiracy in the 2nd degree (felony), and Assault in the 1st degree (felony). He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $62,000 bond.
- The juvenile was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Conspiracy in the 2nd degree (felony), and Assault in the 1st degree (felony). They were committed to Ferris on $25,100 bond.