SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police are investigating a crash early Sunday that claimed the life of an 18-year-old on N. Salisbury Boulevard.
Police say they were called to the overhead bridge on Business Rt. 13 on Sept. 28 just after 4 a.m. on reports of a car crash. Upon arrival, investigators say they found a Nissan Sentry engulfed in flames after it had apparently collided with the bridge’s side barrier near Bridgeview St. The Salisbury Fire Department was already on the scene battling the flames.
According to police, 18-year-old Jamal Purnell was driving north on N. Salisbury Boulevard when the car collided with the barrier. He died at the scene due to injuries from the crash and the ensuing fire, investigators say.
A 17-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.
Salisbury Police say the Maryland State Police are currently conducting an advanced crash investigation and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or with information to contact them at 410-548-3165 or 410-749-3101.