DAGSBORO, Del. - Multiple Sussex County fire departments and first responders are on the scene of a house explosion in Dagsboro on Tuesday.
One person was killed in the incident, according to officials.
Details are currently limited, but the affected building is on Gum Tree Road, according to multiple fire company live run logs on Sept. 30.
According to the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters were first dispatched just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday on reports of an explosion with possible entrapment. One person was rescued from the house and another was trapped inside, according to officials.
Sussex County EMS says the victim died in the explosion and was recovered from the rubble. Their identity has yet to be released. The person rescued is in stable condition, according to authorities.
“Prayers of safety to the multitude of fire companies and other first responders that are currently on the scene and enroute to a house explosion near Dagsboro,” Delaware State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn wrote on social media Tuesday.
Chopper 16 was overhead as crews responded to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
