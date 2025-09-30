Dagsboro house explosion

Multiple agencies respond to a house explosion on Gum Tree Road in Dagsboro on Sept. 30.

DAGSBORO, Del. - Multiple Sussex County fire departments and first responders are on the scene of a house explosion in Dagsboro on Tuesday. 

One person was killed in the incident, according to officials.

Details are currently limited, but the affected building is on Gum Tree Road, according to multiple fire company live run logs on Sept. 30.

According to the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, firefighters were first dispatched just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday on reports of an explosion with possible entrapment. One person was rescued from the house and another was trapped inside, according to officials.

Sussex County EMS says the victim died in the explosion and was recovered from the rubble. Their identity has yet to be released. The person rescued is in stable condition, according to authorities.

“Prayers of safety to the multitude of fire companies and other first responders that are currently on the scene and enroute to a house explosion near Dagsboro,” Delaware State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn wrote on social media Tuesday.

Chopper 16 was overhead as crews responded to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

For the latest news around Delmarva, get the WBOC news app for Apple and Android.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you