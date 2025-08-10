deldot toll booth.jpg

Photo: DelDOT

DOVER, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says a toll booth collector was injured after a car hit a toll booth on Friday. 

According to DelDOT, on Friday, August 8th, a toll collector sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into the toll booth at the Dover toll plaza. 

DelDOT says "the speed limit through the toll booth area even if not paying cash is 10 mph". Officials are reminding and urging motorists to slow down and drive attentively, for both employee and motorist safety. 

Producer

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

