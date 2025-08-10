DOVER, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says a toll booth collector was injured after a car hit a toll booth on Friday.
According to DelDOT, on Friday, August 8th, a toll collector sustained minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into the toll booth at the Dover toll plaza.
DelDOT says "the speed limit through the toll booth area even if not paying cash is 10 mph". Officials are reminding and urging motorists to slow down and drive attentively, for both employee and motorist safety.