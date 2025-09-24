CRISFIELD, Md. - The 48th annual J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clambake kicks off today at Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield. Organizers say they expect upwards of 4,000 people to attend.
Organizers say they began setup last Thursday for today's event and over 100 volunteers worked ahead of today to steam 25,000 crabs and 700 dozen ears of corn. The event is also traditionally the biggest political event on the Eastern Shore. Danny Thompson has been the co-chair for the event for over 40 years and he explains why.
"It's one of the premier political events across the state of Maryland. It's certainly, it's a homecoming for politicians to come back to the shore," said Thompson. "It's been their off season. So, this is when things will start gearing up for the General Assembly, which kicks off in January. But between September and November, it's pretty busy for elected officials learning and hearing what their constituents have to say."
Tickets to today's event, which include all you can eat, start at $75. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Somers Cove Marina in Crisfield.