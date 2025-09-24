OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City inlet is buzzing with activity this week as crews work to transform the parking lot into the grounds for Oceans Calling Festival. Stages, fencing, vendor spaces and sound equipment are going up in preparation for thousands of fans expected to pour into town this weekend.
The three-day event begins Friday and features performances from artists including Noah Kahan, Green Day, and Fall Out Boy. For businesses along the boardwalk, the festival means an early and extended rush of customers.
Ryan Wojcik, who owns boardwalk businesses Candy Castle and Beachology, said the event has proven to be a boost for his stores.
“Yeah, it's been a good event for us,” Wojcik said. “We were real busy last year. So we're hoping for more of that in Ocean's Calling and Country Calling.”
Ocean City bars and restaurants are also preparing for nonstop foot traffic. Wendy DiBuo, owner of Crawl Street Tavern, said her staff has been planning for weeks to meet the demand.
“We open at 8:30 a.m. for breakfast, and we're generally packed by 9:30,” Dibuo said. “And it's a constant flow of people going in and out… many people that come to these festivals haven't been to Ocean City before. So we have a chance of getting new customers, returners. So it's kind of exciting.”
DiBuo added that her tavern has special events planned throughout the weekend, including a kickoff party Thursday night, live entertainment each day, and late-night food service after the festival ends. She said her team had to make menu adjustments to better serve the large crowds.
For many business owners, Oceans Calling is more than a weekend of music. It is also an opportunity to showcase Ocean City to first-time visitors and turn them into repeat customers. With thousands expected to pack the inlet, boardwalk businesses are hoping the crowds will carry over beyond the gates.
Oceans Calling runs from Friday through Sunday at the inlet, with multiple stages of live music, food vendors and entertainment along the shore.