MARYLAND - Maryland Transportation Authority responded to a photo of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge that went viral on Facebook, with many believing the bridge on the westbound side was not safe.
The Dundalk woman says her uncle snapped the photo of the bridge and reported it.
The Maryland Transportation Authority posted Sept. 22 that the bridge is safe to drive on. They said they conduct "rigorous routine condition inspections on all its facilities, and ensuring the safety of these critical structures is the MDTA's highest priority."
MDTA says they conducted an inspection of the pier on Sept 21 and there is no indication of movement or distress on the bridge.
Officials say the positioning of the key structural components have not moved since the bridge was built.