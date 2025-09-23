LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Police Department has launched an investigation into an abandoned truck reportedly found on Lewes Beach containing numerous guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition on Tuesday.
Police say a Ford Ranger pickup truck bottomed out in the sand was found at about 6:30 a.m. near the water. Three handguns, a shotgun, an assault type rifle, and hundreds of rounds of ammo were found inside, according to investigators.
Lewes Police say the truck is registered to a Maryland man who has been located and detained as the investigation continues.
Police say they have notified The Cape Henlopen School District, Beebe Hospital, and University of Delaware.
In an email Tuesday, The Cape Henlopen School District said Fred Thomas Middle School, Fred Thomas Building, Lewes Elementary School, and Cape Henlopen High School were operating on a secure status out of an abundance of caution.
This is a developing story and will be updated.