KENT COUNTY, DE– Firefighters are coming together to help a first responder whose home burned down while he was on duty.

Dover Fire Department and several assisting agencies responded to a fire in the 3900 block of Mud Mill Road near Camden-Wyoming just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Officials say no injuries were reported and everyone got out safely after the house was reportedly struck by lightning.

The home belongs to a 19-year veteran Anne Arundel County firefighter John LeCompte, his wife and their four children. The fire department says the family lost everything.

The Dover Fire Department says a fundraiser was organized for the Lecompte family through the Yard Foundation, a nonprofit supporting firefighters and their families.

Estimated damages and an official cause of the fire have yet to be determined. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

