SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury City Council President D’Shawn Doughty announced Friday he will step down from his position effective immediately.
In a social media post on Nov. 7, Doughty said an opportunity had arisen that required him to spend more time outside of Salisbury.
“This decision isn’t about walking away - it’s about walking faithfully,” Doughty said in the announcement. “Leadership isn’t about holding a title; it’s about holding true to your values, even when the path shifts. I will always carry Salisbury in my spirit, and my commitment to this community doesn’t end here, it simply continues from a different place.”
Doughty goes on to thank those who believed in, worked beside, and challenged him.
Doughty tells WBOC that he is stepping down as president and also resigning from his position as District 2 councilman entirely. The council is expected to appoint a new president and the city has 30 days to fill the vacant District 2 seat.
Doughty was first elected to the council in 2023 as the youngest ever councilmember in the city's history and later appointed to the position of Council President.