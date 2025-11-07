MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore signed an executive order November 6 that formally established the Maryland Horse Industry Strategic Plan. Officials say the plan will help guide the future of Maryland's $2.9 billion equine industry and unite the state's diverse horse community under a single, coordinated vision for growth, sustainability, and collaboration.
Maryland has more horses per square mile than any other state, according to officials. Maryland's horse industry supports 28,000 jobs and $1.24 billion in wages in addition to attracting tourists from around the country and the world to the state.
Government officials say the committee leading the plan will include state agencies and representatives from across the various sectors of Maryland's horse industry. They include horse racing, competition, recreation, and wellness and representatives will reflect the breadth and diversity of those sectors.
The committee will focus on strengthening Maryland's horse ecosystem across seven key focus areas:
- Strategic Planning and Policy Guidance
- Collaboration and Communication
- Economic Development
- Advocacy, Public Awareness, and Promotion
- Education and Workforce Development
- Sustainability and Land Use
- Health and Welfare
Officials say that with this executive order, Maryland affirms its leadership in equine excellence while shaping a vibrant and sustainable future for the horse ecosystem in the state.