DORCHESTER CO., M.d. - A child is dead after a crash in the East New Market area, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office.
County officials say on the morning of Nov. 8, personnel responded to a crash and provided emergency care alongside EMS. The child was transported to University of Maryland Eastern Shore Regional Health at the Cambridge Emergency Department where additional life-saving measures were attempted.
County official say the child died of injuries sustained in the accident.
The Maryland State Police crash team is assisting the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office with the investigation. They say more information will be provided as it becomes available, but for now, no further details will be released as the accident is under active investigation.