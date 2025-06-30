DELMARVA - Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia all have new state laws taking effect Tuesday, July 1. WBOC has compiled a list of some of the most significant new laws to be aware of on Delmarva.
DELAWARE
SB51 - Bans restaurants from giving food or beverages to customers in polystyrene (commonly referred to as brand name Styrofoam) containers.
SB301 - Mandates that all Delaware public universities provide access to abortion medication and emergency contraception on campus.
MARYLAND
HB506 (Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act): Establishes the Maryland Leaders in Environmentally Engaged Farming Program and fund, changes the definition of “healthy soils,” establishes the Water Quality Monitoring Program.
HB1036/SB931 (Renewable Energy Certainty Act): Restricts local jurisdictions from impeding the approval of solar farms and energy storage sites.
SB360 - Revises Maryland’s civil and criminal laws regarding “revenge porn” to include AI-generated images.
SB215 - Allows local governments to establish operating hours for on-site cannabis consumption at retail establishments and other changes to cannabis business regulations.
VIRGINIA
HB2475 - Requires that all adult passengers in a car wear a seatbelt, not just front seat passengers.
HB1961 - Requires School Boards to create and implement restrictions on cell phones in schools to cut down on disruptions in the classroom.
SB854 - Social media apps must provide age verification for accounts. For anyone under 16, the app must limit use to one hour unless a parent approves an extension.