DOVER, Del. - Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to court records acquired by WBOC.
Details are currently limited, but the incident occurred on July 21, court documents read, and the case against Allen was filed in Delaware’s Court of Common Pleas on August 12. Allen has been charged with DUI alcohol and failure to remain in a single lane.
It is currently unclear where in Delaware the incident occurred.
“We are aware of the recent news reports involving University President Dr. Tony Allen,” a DSU spokesperson said. “This matter is part of an active legal process, and we will not be commenting further at this time. Our focus remains on advancing the University’s mission – delivering exceptional education, supporting our campus community, and achieving our strategic goals.”
Allen’s arraignment is currently scheduled to be held on Sept. 11, 2025.