DOVER, Del. -- Delaware is bidding adieu to the polystyrene carry-out boxes, commonly known as Styrofoam, in restaurants. On Tuesday, Governor John Carney signed into law legislation banning its use in dining establishments.
Governor Carney's decision to enact Senate Bill 51 has been met with mixed reactions from the community. Nehemias Mendez with Maudy's Hispanic Cuisine in Georgetown says the foam has been a cost-effective solution for their business.
He stated, "We have explored better options instead of using Styrofoam. However, the alternatives come with higher prices. Styrofoam fits perfectly in our system, especially considering the pricing."
But Dee Durham from "Plastic Free Delaware" says polystyrene has negative environmental and health impacts.
"Polystyrene foam is not just bad for the environment but also poses health risks. It affects our food chain, impacting not just animals but also humans who end up consuming micro particles of plastic," she said.
Betsy Hearn, frequently stops by Pizza King in Laurel to grab a to-go drink in a foam cup.
"This drink in a Styrofoam cup lasts me the entire day. If it were in a plastic cup, it wouldn't last an hour," she said.
But Durham says polystyrene alternatives must be found since it is such a difficult material to recycle.
"It's estimated that less than 2% of Styrofoam gets recycled. You can't put it in your curbside bin which is a huge problem when you're trying to increase the rate of recycling." she said.
The bill does not just ban foam containers. Businesses in Delaware will now also be prohibited from handing out plastic coffee stirrers or picks. Furthermore, restaurants will have to refrain from providing plastic straws unless a customer specifically asks for one.
Governor Carney pointed out that Delaware is joining the ranks of about a dozen other states in the U.S. that have already implemented a ban.
The Governor likened the pushback to the foam ban to opposition to Delaware's indoor smoking ban in 2002.
"Now I don't run into many people at all who object to the clean indoor environments that uh that the smoking ban has created here in our state. So I think its one of those things where we have to think of the world a little bit different in order for it to be healthier for all of us," he said.