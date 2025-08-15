CHESAPEAKE BAY, MD - Maryland Department of Natural Resources says monitoring shows hypoxia volumes remained above average in July.
Maryland DNR says data shows above average hypoxia levels, waters with less than 2 mg/l of oxygen.
Early July reportedly saw an increase in hypoxia from late June, with volumes almost double the historical average, and the sixth-highest early July volume in the past 40 years. Anoxia, waters with less than 0.2 mg/l oxygen, was also above average, according to DNR.
DNR says hypoxia volumes decreased in late July and were closer to average, but anoxia was near double the historical average and confined solely to Maryland waters. More information can be found on DNR's website here.