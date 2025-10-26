MILFORD, De. - The Milford Police Department have announced two arrests following a menacing incident on October 17. Milford Police were contacted by three victims around 10:13 p.m. who told officers they were in a car in the 300 block of NW 2nd Street in Milford, De. The victims said an SUV pulled up and a suspect exited the vehicle, pointed a handgun at one of the victims, and demanded they exit their car. The victims did not comply and instead drove away. They also told responding officers a second suspect was involved in the incident.
Milford Police say the suspect who brandished a handgun was later identified as a 17-year-old male and an arrest warrant was obtained for him after an investigation. On October 20, the 17-year-old suspect arrived for school at Milford High School where he was immediately arrested and taken into custody by the School Resource Officer. Officers conducted a search of the suspect's car, which was on school property, and discovered two handguns and ammunition inside. Both handguns did not contain serial numbers and are considered untraceable.
According to Milford Police, the 17-year-old was charged with:
- Three counts of Possession, Purchase, Control a Firearm by Person under 21 (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Two counts of Possession, Purchase, Control Ammunition by Person under 21 (Felony)
- One count of Possession of Large Capacity Magazine During Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Two counts of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm (Felony)
- Two counts of Possession of a Firearm in a Safe Recreation Zone (School) (Felony)
- Two counts of Possession of Untraceable Firearm (Felony)
He was then committed to the Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House Detention Center after failing to pay a $69,500 cash bond. A no contact order was issued between the suspect and the victims that includes all schools and district offices in the Milford School District, police say. The suspect was ordered to appear in the Kent County Family Court on October 21 for a bail review hearing.
Milford police say they were also successful in identifying the second suspect as Ivan Salez, a 19-year-old from Milford, De. On October 21, Salez was taken into custody at his place of residence.
Salez was charged with:
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Police say Salez failed to pay a $5,000 cash bond and was committed to the Department of Correction. A no contact order was also placed between Salez and the victims. He was ordered to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing at a later date.