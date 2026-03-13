Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&