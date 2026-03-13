WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Firefighters are responding to a large fire at Frontier Town campground near Berlin.
The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office tells WBOC authorities were notified around 6:54 p.m. Friday for a building fire within the campground property.
The Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Korb Jr. says fire destroyed one maintenance building and caused damage to several nearby structures.
Korb says firefighters responded from departments or companies from Berlin, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Newark, Showell, Willards, Bishopville and Selbyville.
The Fire Marshal's Office says no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.