Frontier Town Fire Mar 13 26

Photo: Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Firefighters are responding to a large fire at Frontier Town campground near Berlin. 

The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office tells WBOC authorities were notified around 6:54 p.m. Friday for a building fire within the campground property. 

The Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Korb Jr. says fire destroyed one maintenance building and caused damage to several nearby structures. 

Korb says firefighters responded from departments or companies from Berlin, Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Newark, Showell, Willards, Bishopville and Selbyville.

The Fire Marshal's Office says no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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Hunter is an Anchor and Managing Editor for WBOC. You can see him weeknights at 7, 10 and 11 p.m. He joined Delmarva’s News Leader in June 2021, fulfilling a lifelong passion for working in TV news. Hunter is a Dorchester County native.

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