EASTERN SHORE, Md. - Maryland State Police say they are investigating two fatal crashes that occurred on March 12 on the Eastern Shore.
They say troopers responded to 5948 Eldorado Road in Rhodesdale around 8:33 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation revealed a Kia Sportage was traveling south on Eldorado Road when the car traveled off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck an electrical box. This caused the car to overturn.
The driver of the Kia, 40-year-old Brandi Stoneburner from Princess Anne, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she was the sole occupant of the car. Eldorado Road was closed for more than three hours while the crash was investigated.
Later on the same night, around 11:16 p.m., troopers say they responded to U.S. Route 301, north of Maryland Route 544 in Millington, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation showed that a Chevrolet Traverse and a Volkswagen GTI were both traveling north on U.S. Route 301 when the Volkswagen struck the Chevrolet in the rear. This caused the Chevrolet to travel off the roadway and overturn into a wooded area. Police say they believe that speeding and impairment may have been factors in the crash.
MSP says the driver of the Chevrolet, 19-year-old Drew Satterfield from Middletown, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen, 22-year-old Easton Bryant from Chester, Maryland, was flown to a local trauma center for treatment of his injuries.
Charges may be pending the outcome of the investigation and further consultation with the Office of the State's Attorney in Queen Anne's County, according to police. The roadway was closed for more than two hours to allow the crash to be investigated. Both crashes are still under active investigation.