VIRGINIA- Governor Glenn Youngkin signed HB1961 and SB738 into law, codifying the Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone Free education policy.
The restrictions limit phone use from the beginning to the end of the school day. The goal is to silence classroom distractions and improve mental health.
In July 2024, Governor Youngkin issued Executive Order 33, directing the Secretaries of Education and Health and Human Resources, as well as the Department of Education, to establish a detailed definition of Cell Phone-Free Education and issue final guidance for school divisions to adopt.
Then, in November, the Governor issued Executive Order 43, creating the "Reclaiming Childhood Task Force" and mobilizing state agencies to provide resources for parents, educators, and healthcare providers to combat the negative effects of excessive social media use.
Accomack County Schools has already implemented its own cell phone policy.