ACCOMACK CO., VA - Accomack County Public Schools have released a new county-wide cell phone policy for the 2024-2025 school year aimed at cutting down on distractions in the classroom.
The new policy, available on Nandua Middle School’s website, comes on the heels of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s recent order for Virginia schools to adopt policies to reduce student cell phone usage.
Christina Sanderlin, a parent in Accomack County, said that's the way it should be.
"I feel my child's purpose of being in school is to get an education and to not focus on anything other than what they're being taught," said Sanderlin.
Accomack education officials say cell phones, smart watches, personal laptops, iPads, tablets, headphones, earbuds, and other electronic devices are forbidden during school hours. In case of emergencies, students may contact their parents from a school’s main office phone, the policy reads, and parents are asked to call the main office as well.
Eunice West, who has a son in 11th grade, said the 'no phone call policy' does worry her a bit.
"In case there's an emergency, in case there's a bomb threat and someone in the office don't answer the phone because it's so busy," said West.
The new policy prohibits elementary students from using cell phones on the school bus both to and from school. Middle and High School students can use their phones on the bus, but they should not be seen or heard by the bus driver and students may not accept or make calls.
Cell phones will be required to stay out of sight and stored in book bags throughout the school day for all students under the new policy, though High School students will be able to use them in the cafeterias during lunch periods. During that period, students are still forbidden from accepting or making calls.
Violations of the new policy will result in the following actions:
-First offense: 1 day out of school suspension
-Second offense: 3 days out of school suspension
-Third offense: 5 days out of school suspension
-All offenses thereafter will result in at least 5 days out of school suspension
Accomack County Public Schools also outlines specific punitive action for students using their phones to record fights or teachers, saying violations could result in an immediate 3 days out of school suspension.
Using a phone to record and share illicit material, such as threats, air drops, or adult content, will be subject to the following under the new policy:
-45 day suspension
-Possible involvement by the Accomack County Sheriff
-Possible expulsion for repeated offenses.
One parent did comment on Nandua Middle School's Facebook post, questioning why the first step is "taking kids from their learning environment".
However, Sanderlin believes severe actions require severe consequences.
"I think any kind of crime or abuse or fighting that goes on, on technology, I think it needs to be held to a very high standard and they should be punished," said Sanderlin. "I do not feel that kids take it seriously enough."
Accomack County schools are scheduled to resume classes on September 3rd.