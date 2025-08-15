CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, or Saltwater Cowboys, have confirmed the birth of the 101st Chincoteague Pony in a season that continues to surpass previous years’ birth records.
A newborn black pinto colt was first seen on Friday, Aug. 15, and is the offspring of wild ponies Maezie and Beach Boy, according to Chincoteague Pony photographers Steve and Darcy Cole of DSC Photography. As the 101st, the foal has set a new record for wild pony births on the Virginia side of Assateague Island.
Captain Hunter Leonard, a 4th-generation Saltwater Cowboy, confirmed the 101st birth to WBOC, saying any foal born after the 98th is a new record for number of foals born.
This year’s 100th foal was born just ahead of the 100th Annual Chincoteague Pony Swim, which drew thousands to Chincoteague Island.
The new record may not last long, however. Leonard tells WBOC they expect at least one more foal this season.