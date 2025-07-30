CHINCOTEAGUE — The 100th Chincoteague Pony Swim drew thousands to the shores of the Assateague Channel on Wednesday morning as the Saltwater Cowboys once again led the herd across the water in one of Virginia’s most enduring traditions.
The swim began just after 8 a.m. following the signal of a red Coast Guard flare, marking slack tide and ideal conditions for the ponies to cross from Assateague Island to Chincoteague.
To many, the swim represents more than a century of tradition and family memories passed down through generations.
“It definitely makes me feel like I’m a little kid again,” said visitor Cerise Granvelle.
The event, put on by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, has grown over the years into a major tourist attraction. Spectators filled the marshes, docks, and designated pony swim lanes to catch a glimpse of the famous herd.
“That moment you see those horses land in the water—there is just nothing like that in the whole world,” said visitor Meghan Briggs.
As the ponies completed their swim, foal number 36 was named King Neptune, an annual tradition honoring the first non-buyback foal to make it to shore. King Neptune will be awarded later Wednesday night in a raffle at the carnival grounds.
Governor Glenn Youngkin attended the event and issued a proclamation recognizing the historical significance of the Pony Swim and the role of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. Mayor Denise Bowden named Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin honorary members of the fire company.