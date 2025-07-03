GREENSBORO, MD - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has completed their investigation into the tragic deaths of a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old boy following a drowning incident on Sunday.
Police say they were called to Greensboro Road at about 7:30 p.m. on June 29 on reports of a drowning. Upon arrival, police found the Caroline County Department of Emergency Services and the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department rendering aid to the two boys. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, but, despite all efforts, both succumbed to their injuries.
On Thursday, police announced the completion of their investigation and said the deaths were accidental.
"Our hearts go out to the grieving family during this incredibly difficult time," the Caroline County Sheriff's Office said. "We acknowledge the profound sorrow that such losses bring and encourage everyone to come together in support and compassion for one another."