MILLSBORO, DE - A Millsboro teen faces multiple charges following a shooting earlier this week.
According to the Delaware State Police, troopers were called to Blue Dolphin Lane in Millsboro at about 12:15 p.m. on August 13th for reports of shots fired the night before. Police say an argument between teenagers inside a home led to the 15-year-old suspect allegedly pointing a gun at the victim and firing a shot as he was leaving. There were four minors inside the home at the time. Luckily, police say no one was hurt.
Police arrested the suspect and took him to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
-Aggravated Menacing (Felony)